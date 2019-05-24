Stokes sets the tone for World Cup with one-handed stunner

London, May 31 (IANS) It was a stunning one-handed catch from Ben Stokes that stole the limelight on the opening day as England’s campaign got underway emphatically in the 2019 World Cup.

On Tuesday, Stokes was back to his dominant best in the 104-run win against South Africa, as he top-scored with 89 as England posted 311/8 in their full quota of 50 overs. And then on the field, he helped with a run-out and two wickets as the tournament favourites bundled the Proteas for 207 in 39.5 overs.

However, it was his soaring effort to remove Andile Phehlukwayo in the deep that left a sold-out Oval crowd stunned.

“To be honest I was in the wrong position,” The Guardian quoted the all-rounder as saying of the catch. “If I was in the right position it would have been regulation. That feeling for about five seconds when I was facing the crowd and everyone was cheering, it was phenomenal.”

Skipper Eoin Morgan was also full of praise for Stokes, saying the 27-year-old is currently at the top of his game.

“He’s had a full day out. We see him do stuff like that in training and you just shake your head. Today his all-round game was on and that’s great for us at the start of the tournament. He’s at the top of his game,” said Morgan.

“It is a relief to be off and running, great to get a win and even better to produce a performance like that,” he added.

England will next play Pakistan on Monday at Trent Bridge.

–IANS

aak/in