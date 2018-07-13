Stolen radioactive substance recovered in Mexico

Mexico City, July 17 (IANS) Mexican authorities announced that they have found and safely recovered the radioactive material Iridium 120 which was stolen from here on July 8.

The container holding the recovered Iridium-192 was not manipulated and is in a safe state under the protection of the National Commission on Nuclear Safety and Safeguards of Mexico, Efe news quoted the authorities as saying on Monday.

They also confirmed that the container belongs to a company engaged in industrial radiography, and that the Iridium-192 inside is dangerous to humans if extracted.

The radioactive material was recovered after the responsible company received an anonymous call which led the experts to a delivery point, where serial numbers and radiation levels were checked.

After the stolen material was found in a vehicle parked in Mexico City.

Since 2013, there have been 12 cases of stolen radioactive material in Mexico.

