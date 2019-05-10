Stop daydreaming, Punjab CM asks Akali Dal chief

Chandigarh, May 17 (IANS) Deriding Sukhbir Singh Badal’s efforts to turn the Lok Sabha elections into a battle for supremacy in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday urged the Akali Dal President to stop daydreaming of getting back into the seat of power in the state.

The Chief Minister was reacting to Sukhbir’s reported comments, in his public rallies, that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) would form the next government in the state.

The Chief Minister termed as laughable his attempts to use the Lok Sabha poll platform to pitch for the 2022 Assembly polls by trying to remind the people of the non-existence development works he claimed to have been done during the previous SAD-BJP government.

Amarinder Singh said if Sukhbir had any sense, he would be hoping that the people forget the devastation wreaked by the Akalis on the state during their rule.

He should be wishing that people wipe out their memories of all those mafias that ruled the state under their regime, said the Chief Minister.

Sukhbir would be better off not reminding the people of Bargari and other sacrilege incidents with which the Akalis tried to divide the state in their desperate bid to come back to power, and the firing on innocent protestors in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura in 2015 in Faridkot district.

The desperate attempt to shift the focus to 2022 also showed that the Akalis had read the writing on the wall for these Lok Sabha walls, in which the SAD was all set to be completely decimated, he added.

