Stop questioning Kamal Haasan, demands his MNM

Chennai, March 3 (IANS) Kamal Haasan-founded Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) here on Tuesday asked the state government to stop harassing by the police of the actor in connection with an accident at the shooting of “Indian 2” that left three persons dead and 12 others injured.

In a statement, the MNM said the Tamil Nadu police had questioned Haasan for three hours about the accident. The government was doing this as it didn’t like the party securing good votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, read the statement issued by R. Thangavelu, state Secretary, MNM Welfare Group.

The statement came after Haasan met the police in connection with the crane accident during the shooting last month.

Speaking to the media, Haasan said he had met the police as they wanted to know the details of the accident. “I am one of the persons who escaped unhurt in the accident. As my duty to the three persons who lost their lives, I came to appraise the police as to what happened,” he said.

Haasan said he and the movie industry were open to safety suggestions by the police.

According to him, some movie industry people had met him at his office to take up the safety issue. There would be a larger meeting of the industry, he said and added, the details would be shared with the media.

Three technicians — Madhu, Chandran and Krishna — were killed and 12 others injured after the crane fell on them dueing construction os a set at the EVP Film City, near here on February 19 night.

Lead actor Haasan, female lead Kajal Aggarwal as well as Director Shankar had a providential escape.

The police are summoning people who were present at the accident spot to ascertain the reason for the accident and review the safety precautions taken.

–IANS

vj/pcj