Stop spending funds on separatists, PM urged

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The Taxpayers Association of Bharat (TAXAB) on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop spending government funds on providing security to the separatist and Hurriyat leaders in the Kashmir valley.

“We wish to request you to kindly stop all spending on security, travel, accommodation, medical and other facilities extended to separatists and Hurriyat leaders of Kashmir,” said a letter written by the TAXAB addressed to Modi.

According to the TAXAB, a non-government organisation (NGO), around Rs 500 crore of taxpayers’ money is being spent per annum on providing security to the separatist leaders.

TAXAB President Manu Gaur said Rs 1.11 lakh has been contributed by the association to the government fund for the CRPF troopers, killed in the Pulwama attack. Gaur also thanked the government for setting up the ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ fund for taking care of the families of martyrs.

