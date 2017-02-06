Stop splurging money on misleading publicity: BJP to AAP government

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The BJP on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party -led Delhi government of splurging public money on “misleading publicity” and urged it to concentrate on public welfare works.

Tiwari’s remarks came after he visited the Asha Kiran Home for mentally challenged children in Rohini area here, where 11 children died in the last two months.

“(Arvind) Kejriwal government should own responsibility for this sad incident and instead of splurging public money on misleading publicity, it should now concentrate on public welfare works,” BJP Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari said.

“It is a matter of distress that such inhuman condition prevails in the major home for mentally challenged children in the national capital,” the BJP MP from northeast Delhi said.

“The matter of deaths of 11 inmates at Asha Kiran Homes becomes all the more shameful as the Kejriwal government has repeatedly claimed to be providing best health services in the country,” he claimed.

