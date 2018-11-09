Stormy Daniels’ lawyer arrested over suspected domestic violence

Los Angeles, Nov 15 (IANS) American porn star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti has been arrested over suspected domestic violence, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer Jeff Lee said the domestic violence report was taken on Tuesday in West Los Angeles and the arrest was made on Wednesday evening, reports CNN.

“We can confirm that today LAPD Detectives arrested Michael Avenatti on suspicion of domestic violence. This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more details as they become available,” the Department confirmed in a tweet.

In a statement, Avenatti called the allegations “completely bogus”.

“I wish to thank the hard working men and woman of the LAPD for their professionalism they were only doing their jobs in light of the completely bogus allegations against me,” he said.

“I have never been physically abusive in my life… Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated.”

Avenatti emerged this year as a regular antagonist of President Donald Trump, beginning with his legal representation of Daniels and his frequent media appearances.

For months, he has publicly spoken of a potential bid for the Democratic presidential nomination to challenge Trump in 2020.

The alleged domestic violence incident could dash Avenatti’s prospects as a potential insurgent Democratic candidate.

The Vermont Democratic Party cancelled Avenatti’s appearances for Friday and Saturday following his arrest, and it will refund all ticket sales, said Christopher Di Mezzo, the party’s communications director.

–IANS

ksk