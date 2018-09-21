Stranded navy commander rescued from Indian Ocean

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Four days after he was seriously injured and stranded in a boat race, Commander Abhilash Tomy of the Indian Navy was rescued on Monday, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said here.

Commander Tomy was picked up by a French fishing vessel Osiris, which had responded to an SOS from a massive joint operation launched by Indian and Australian authorities since the past three days.

“Bravo! Osiris and all involved! They have Tomy onboard and he is conscious and talking,” said the Golden Globe Race-2018 in a message.

The naval sailor-cum-sportsperson participating in the GGR-2018, was caught in a huge storm on Friday, 5,020 km from Cape Comorin, India and 3,500 km from Perth, Australia, in the Indian Ocean.

His boat, SV Thuriya, had overturned while he was virtually left paralysed with severe back injuries but managed to relay messages to various authorities from his satphone.

–IANS

