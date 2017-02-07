Stratasys joins Dassault Systemes to boost addictive manufacturing

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) The 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions company Stratasys Ltd on Tuesday announced a collaboration with global 3D printing major Dassault Systemes to provide next-generation design tools in the field of addictive manufacturing.

The specific partnership with Simulia — an engineering simulation software brand under Dassault Systemes powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform — will enable final part designs that are optimised for weight and strength for aerospace and automotive applications.

For additive manufacturing to reach its true potential, engineers need tools that will allow them to harness the virtually limitless geometric freedom that it provides.

“By fully simulating the unique characteristics of the Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) process, we’re able to bring unprecedented accuracy and speed to the design and validation process. We’re pleased to be partnering with Stratasys to bring these critical capabilities to customers,” Scott Berkey, CEO, SIMULIA, Dassault Systemes, told reporters here.

“The idea is to take design to the next level and simplified the work flow further,” Berkey said during the SOLIDWORKS World 2017 conference here.

With this partnership, the new industry leading capabilities include design optimisation for lighter weight 3D parts, using less material than a traditional manufacturing technology to achieve the same performance.

“Stratasys shares Dassault Systemes’ vision for a fully integrated, end-to-end design to additive manufacturing solution. This partnership brings Stratasys one step closer to that vision with high performance simulation tools that accurately represent the fused deposition model process,” added Jon Stevenson, Senior Vice President, Global Software, Stratasys.

Stratasys’ FDM-based 3D printing solutions are already being used to create production parts by companies like United Launch Alliance, Opel, Volvo Trucks and Daihatsu.

Earlier this month, the 3-billion Euro Dassault Systemes announced financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ending December 31, 2016.

The total revenue was up 10 per cent, new licenses revenue up 10 per cent and 3DEXPERIENCE software revenue was up 25 per cent in the financial year.

