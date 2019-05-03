StratFirst India honours scientists Kang, Chauhan

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The ‘Mentor Group’ of StratFirst India, has honoured Gagandeep Kang, the first Indian woman scientist elected as a fellow of the Royal Society, and Virander Singh Chauhan’s lifetime achievements in science and institutional leadership.

StratFirst India is a private initiative to promote excellence in teaching and research, particularly among institutions of higher learning in India.

Amitabh Mattoo, the Chair of the Mentor Group of Stratfirst India, said: “At Stratfirst we believe in celebrating achievements as well as fostering excellence.”

Nancy Jain, CEO Stratfirst India said: “We focus particularly on the triple helix of the complex challenges of education in India:

Access, Equity and Excellence”.

Those present on the occasion included Harsha Vardhana Singh, former Deputy Director-General of the World Trade Organization, D.P. Singh Chairman UGC and Yogesh Tyagi, Vice Chancellor of Delhi University.

Gagandeep Kang is a clinician scientist, professor in the department of gastrointestinal sciences at the Christian Medical College, Vellore, and currently the executive director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute, Faridabad.

Virander Singh Chauhan is currently the Executive Chairman of National Assessment and Accreditation

Council (NAAC), an autonomous institution of University Grants Commission (UGC).

Chauhan is a Rhodes Scholar working in the fields of genetic engineering and biotechnology and known for his contributions to the development of a recombinant vaccine for malaria.

