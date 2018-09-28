Strauss steps down as Director of England Cricket

London, Oct 3 (IANS) Former England captain Andrew Strauss on Wednesday stepped down as Director of England cricket after three and a half years at the helm.

Andy Flower will continue in his interim capacity until December. A full-time appointment will be made before England’s West Indies tour in the new year, according to a statement published on the England Cricket Board’s (ECB) official website.

“After three and a half incredible years with the ECB, I have taken the difficult decision to step down from my role as Director of England Cricket,” Strauss was quoted as saying by the ECB’s website.

“Next year is potentially the most important the game has had in this country, with the World Cup on home soil and a home Ashes series, and we have an incredible opportunity to do something special.

“It is vital that the Director of Cricket can give consistent guidance and support to England Cricket through this period,” he added.

Tom Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of the ECB, said: “I know that I speak for everyone at the ECB when I say that we’re very sad to see Andrew step down from the role and we all wish him and his family the very best.”

