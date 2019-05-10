Stray dogs kill minor boy in Bhopal

Bhopal, May 11 (IANS) A six-year-old boy was attacked and killed by stray dogs while he was playing near his house in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, police said.

The incident took place on Friday evening when the child was playing near his house in Sangam Colony. When he did not return home, his mother got worried and went out to search for him and found that stray dogs were clawing at him.

While the mother was trying to save the boy, she also got injured but was successful in shooing away the dogs.

But the child was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Awadhpuri Police Station in-charge M.L. Bhati told reporters that police is taking strict action on the complaint of the victim’s family.

She said that although there are strict rules regarding the killing of animals, we need to recognise that human life is more precious.

