Strict action against guilty in Mayo case: Minister

Jaipur, Aug 3 (IANS) Strict action will be taken against those found guilty of sexually abusing a minor student on the premises of Mayo college, Ajmer, state Woman and Child Welfare Minister Anita Bhadel said on Friday.

Speaking to media, she said an unbiased probe has been initiated in the case to bring out true facts. The administration and the government both have taken this matter seriously, she added.

According to information, a class XI student from Mayo scaled the wall of the institution to escape from seniors who allegedly tortured him. His family members lodged a police complaint on July 28,2018.

Ajmer Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Singh, confirmed that the victim is a minor and the Alwar Gate police station (Ajmer) has registered the case against six students under POCSO Act and the investigation is in progress.

All these students are from class XII, he confirmed.

The victim has accused his seniors of beating him, sexually abusing him, forcing him to take non-vegetarian food and liquor, he said.

According to sources, five of the six students are children of political leaders from Haryana, senior officials and businessmen.

Meanwhile, NSUI students staged a massive protest outside the Mayo College on Friday against the school administration and burnt the effigy of the college director.

