Strike hits normal life in Manipur

Imphal, Sep 27 (IANS) A strike called by six students’ groups in protest against raids conducted at the Manipur University on September 20, hit normal life on Thursday across the state.

So far there is no report of any untoward incident. Police in riot gear have been deployed at all trouble prone areas.

On September 20, 80 students and six professors were arrested on the campus.

They were charged with, among others, illegal confinement of the Vice Chancellor in-charge K. Yugindro in a room for three hours and extracting his signature on the resignation letter.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the government was ready to hold talks with the varsity’s stake holders and appealed to the students to call off the strike.

However there has been no response.

Bharatiya Janata Party activists distributed leaflets on Thursday listing the negative impacts of the general strike.

All markets in the valley districts were closed down. However in some areas, the police forced owners to open shops. Schools and colleges were shut.

–IANS

