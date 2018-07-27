Strike in Manipur against Naga ‘pact’

Imphal Aug 1 (IANS) Normal life was disrupted in Manipur on Wednesday following a one-day strike called by three organisations demanding that any accord with the Naga group NSCN(IM) should not compromise Manipur’s territory and interest.

There were no reports of violence, police said.

The strike was called by United Committee Manipur (UCM), All Manipur United Clubs Organisation and Committee on Civil Societies Kangleipak. It was supported by all major civil organisations.

All educational institutes, markets and commercial establishments were shut and attendance in government offices was thin. No vehicles, except those carrying patients or devotees, were allowed to ply.

Sunil Karam, president of the UCM said: “The Central interlocutor has raised several points that go against the assurances that the proposed peace agreement would not affect Manipur’s territory, and that all stakeholders would be taken into confidence.”

Chief Minister N. Biren recently led a BJP team to urge the central leaders to take note of people’s interests. A special session of the Manipur Assembly has been called on August 10 to discuss the framework agreement with Naga groups.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi said his party had boycotted the all-party meeting convened by the Chief Minister recently.

Meanwhile, women activists have been taking out torchlight processions every night to demand protection of Manipur’s territory.

–IANS

