Strike paralyses Manipur government offices

Imphal March 23 (IANS) Operations at government offices across Manipur were paralysed on Friday due to an indefinite strike.

The strike was jointly called on Thursday by the All Manipur Trade Unions Council and the All Manipur Government Employees Organisation in protest against the government’s failure to implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for over one lakh employees and about 30,000 pensioners.

Biken Laitonjam, secretary general of the Joint Administrative Council (JAC) which manages the two organisations, said that out of the 19 BJP ruled states, Manipur was the only one where the recommendations were not implemented.

“Tripura was the last state where the cabinet had taken a decision to implement the recommendations,” he said.

Laitonjam added that Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has been giving verbal assurances only.

Deputy Chief Minister Y. Joykumar, also in charge of Finance, said: “There is no immediate plan to implement the recommendations. The pay hike will entail an additional expenditure of over Rs 1,500 crore.”

The employees came to office but refused to dispose off files.

–IANS

il/ksk/bg