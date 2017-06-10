Striker Gomez to stay at Wolfsburg

Berlin, June 10 (IANS) Germany striker Mario Gomez will remain at Wolfsburg, both sides have confirmed. The 31-year-old joined the German football club in summer 2016 to provide 16 goals in 33 competitive appearances since then.

“In the last days we discussed the situation with those in charge several times. Despite the very difficult season, I have confidence in our team, the club and the fans. I decided to play here next year,” Gomez said on Friday.

Wolfsburg almost dropped into the second division. However, they were able to edge second division side Braunschweig (2-0 on aggregate) in the relegation play-off matches to ensure another year in Germany’s top flight, reports Xinhua news agency.

Wolfsburg’s sporting director Olaf Rebbe said: “Mario Gomez has not only once again demonstrated that he is an absolute top striker but he has also proved that he can greatly deal with responsibility within the team and the club.

