Striker Morata optimistic about return to Spain squad

Madrid, Sep 4 (IANS) Spanish striker Alvaro Morata said on Tuesday he was optimistic after being called up by his national team, although he said he was saddened by his absence from the squad which went to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Chelsea forward Morata said his life has changed. “I have been a father, I have a new coach and I have returned to the national team, many positive things have changed in my life… I hope to show that difference on the pitch,” the 25-year-old Morata said, reports Efe.

The forward said he experienced “very hard moments” when he was excluded from the World Cup, but stressed that now he will do everything he can to continue competing with his national team.

Morata praised La Roja’s new coach Luis Enrique, stating that the new national Spain coach is “a very sincere person who wants to win”.

–IANS

pur/bg