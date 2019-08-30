Strive to transform each student’s life: Modi to teachers

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the National Teacher Awards 2018 recipients to strive to transform every student’s life, while interacting with them at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, here on Tuesday.

Congratulating award winners for their exceptional work, the Prime Minister talked about importance of technology as a teaching aid.

He asked teachers to encourage brainstorming among students to find solutions to day-to-day issues. He urged the awardees to give every child an opportunity and not to bind them down.

Stressing the need to stimulate creativity among students, Modi said creativity would act as self-motivation for children and enable them to compete with oneself.

The Prime Minister said it was important to understand student’s perspective about various issues and asked the teachers to keep the student within each one of them alive to keep learning.

The awardees narrated their work in bringing about positive change in schools and also mentioned how the Atal Tinkering Labs had enabled students to innovate and use technology.

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal and Minister of State for Human Resource Development Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre were also present on the occasion.

