Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday said that a review of his group businesses have shown a “strong demand recovery except in urban, premium real estate”.

Mahindra revealed this after he held a quarterly group executive board meeting recently.

“Held our quarterly Group Executive Board meeting recently. Comprises senior leaders from across the Group & their updates provide a 360 degree perspective on the economy. Autos, Tractors, Trucks, IT, Housing, Finance, Tourism, Agri, Steel, Logistics, Renewables,” he tweeted (sic).

“The Takeaways: 1) Across the board, strong demand recovery except in urban, premium real estate 2) Strong liquidity amongst consumers esp. in rural areas. 3) Production capacities stretched 3) Domestic Tourism growing strongly 4) IT companies have made a robust transition to digital.”

–IANS

rv/qd