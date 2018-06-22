Strong show by Indian boxers at Chemistry Cup

Halle (Germany), June 23 (IANS) Gaurav Solanki and Mohammed Hussamuddin won gold in their respective categories as Indian boxers ended up with a rich haul of medals at the Chemistry Cup here on Saturday.

Apart from the two gold medals, the Indians also clinched a silver and three bronze.

Solanki had to work hard for his win, beating Jorge Alejandro Merencio of Cuba in a hard fought final of the Flyweight (52 kilogram) category.

Hussamuddin meanwhile, defeated compatriot Madan Lal in an all-Indian final in the Bantamweight (56kg) division.

Amit Panghal (49kg), Dheeraj Rangi (64kg) and Narender (+91kg) got the bronze medals for India.

–IANS

ajb/vm