Dharamsala, Aug 16 (IANS) Tibetan Prime Minister-in-exile Lobsang Sangay on Thursday described former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the “strongest voice for Tibet”.

Sangay said in a tweet: “Deeply saddened by the loss of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. He was one of the giants in Indian politics and the strongest voice for Tibet.”

Vajpayee, 93, died in New Delhi on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

–IANS

vg/tsb/bg