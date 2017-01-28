Struggling Osasuna, Malaga battle to 1-1 draw

Pamplona (Spain), Jan 28 (IANS) Osasuna, winless at home in the 2016-17 La Liga football season, and Malaga, who have yet to prevail away from home, played out a 1-1 draw here.

Midfielder Goran Causic on Friday scored for home team Osasuna in the 76th minute but Ignacio Camacho’s header in the 79th minute took the match to a draw.

The visitors were the better side in the first half and had a chance to take the lead in the 18th minute when the referee conceded a penalty shot after Osasuna goalkeeper Mario Fernandez fouled Michael Santos in the area, reports Efe.

But Fernandez redeemed himself by stopping Santos’ strike and went on to make another fine save against Luis Hernandez.

The hosts were much improved in the second 45 minutes, reflected in more open play and a relative balance in possession, though neither team really threatened the other’s goal.

Osasuna looked set to end their La Liga winless streak at El Sadar stadium when Serbian midfielder Causic scored in the 76th minute off a great ball from Kenan Codro.

But Malaga pulled level three minutes later with a header from Spanish midfielder Camacho.

With just 10 points from 20 matches, Osasuna sit dead last in La Liga.

Malaga are in the 13th place with 22 points.

