Stuck at airport, Skype comes to AIFF TD applicant’s rescue

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) J-League side Yokohama F Marinos’ sport director Doru Isac, who had applied for the post of All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Technical Director, failed to appear for an interview at the AIFF headquarters in New Delhi, on Monday, as he remained struck at the Delhi airport because of visa problems.

Isac had remained an assistant to legendary Arsene Wenger when he was working with Nagoya Grampus Eight. He also worked previously with Carlos Queiros and Bora Milutinovic.

According to AIFF sources, Isac, who is a Romanian national and applied for the post of Technical Director, waited for his visa at the Delhi airport even though the technical committee, headed by Shyam Thapa was expecting him to arrive.

“Out of the three candidates, only Isac was to appear in person as he wished to be present personally. However, because of visa problems, he too was interviewed by the committee through Skype. Isac is likely to take a return flight tonight,” said an official.

The committee spoke to two other applicants, Gaioz Darsadze of Georgia and Jorge Castelo of Portugal, but they did not reach a decision.

“The committee has sought for more details before taking a decision. It may take another week or so,” the official said. Australian Scott O’Donnell, who had earlier remained the Technical Director in AIFF, was not interviewed.

The position of TD had been lying vacant ever since O’Donnell left in 2017. Former India player and coach Savio Medeira has been working as an acting TD since then.

(Jaydeep Basu can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

jdb/bbh