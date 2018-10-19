Student commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) A 21-year-old female student, who was pursuing her post-graduation from the University of Delhi, committed suicide at her house here on Monday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said the victim was in a relationship with a boy living in her locality in Burari area but her family was against it.

“Last night (Sunday), her family had a fight with the boy’s family and the police was informed. The girl received a minor injury. Her MLC (medico legal case) showed assault by known person.

“They were going to lodge a complaint in the morning,” said Prasad.

The officer said that a call reporting the incident was received at 9.35 a.m.

“The victim’s sister found her hanging from a ceiling fan from a saree,” the officer said.

She was studying in Shyam Lal Anand College.

–IANS

