Student held for ‘glorifying’ Pulwama attack sent to judicial custody

Shimla, Feb 17 (IANS) A court in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasauli on Sunday sent an engineering student from Kashmir to a 14 days judicial custody for allegedly posting a comment “glorifying” the Pulwama terror attack that left 49 CRPF troopers dead, police said.

Tahseen Gul, a B.Tech student of Chitkara University in Baddi in Solan district, was arrested on Saturday for posting the comment and a picture of suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar as his WhatsApp profile photo, police said.

His arrest came on a complaint from the university after other students informed varsity officials about the comment. Gul was booked under Section 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police had also detained five other Kashmiri students but they were released later.

–IANS

vg/vd