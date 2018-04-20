Student injured in J&K clashes

Srinagar, April 23 (IANS) Clashes broke out at several places in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after protesters pelted stones at army personnel. A student sustained pellet injuries in Anantnag town.

The youth, identified as Wamiq Aijaz was brought to a hospital for treatment. “He has sustained pellet injuries,” doctors attending to him, said.

Markets in the Anantnag town shut immediately after the clashes broke out. Public transport also stopped plying.

Similar clashes between stone pelters and security personnel also broke out at two places in Shopian and Pulwama districts on Monday.

Informed sources in the police said protesting youth pelted stones at an army vehicle in Shopian’s Pinjora village prompting the army personnel inside the vehicle to fire several shots in the air to disperse the mob.

In Murran village of Pulwama, another team of the army was attacked upon with stones by protesters, following which clashes erupted between the security forces and the demonstrators.

