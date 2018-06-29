Student leaders accused of extorting money for college admissions in Kolkata

Kolkata, June 30 (IANS) Students seeking admission in a city-based college have alleged that members of the Trinamool Congress students union are demanding money from them for admission, prompting State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee to condemn the action on Saturday.

“Some names have come up and we will take stringent action against them. Extorting money in Mamata Banerjee’s government is not acceptable,” said Chatterjee.

“I am telling all the students and guardians to who face ‘extortion’ to go and lodge a complaint in the police and bring the incidence under the notice of all higher-ups,” he added.

Educationist Amal Mukhopadhyay termed this as a ‘shameful act’.

However, he blamed the state government for not implementing the online admission procedure which was promised by them. This could have prevented such loot in the name of education.

“Two students of the college claiming to be the Student Union head of the college demanded eighty thousand rupees for getting admission in the Bengali Honours department,” a victim’s guardian alleged.

According to him, he went to the police and lodged a complaint. Two students have been arrested by the police.

–IANS

