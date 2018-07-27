Student pass to be allowed in DTC AC buses from September 1

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) After protests from university students, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday ordered that student passes would be valid in air-conditioned DTC buses too from September 1.

Kejriwal tweeted that he had directed the Transport Minister to expedite the proposal.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot acknowledged the order and tweeted in reply that he “will immediately take necessary steps”.

Scores of colleges students on Tuesday protested outside the Chief Minister’s house demanding that the student pass be allowed in AC buses too.

