Student protesters clash with police in Dhaka

Dhaka, Aug 6 (IANS) Student protesters who are demanding safer roads and stricter traffic regulations in Bangladesh, clashed with the police here on Monday outside the East West University.

Several people including a journalist were injured in the clashes that began at around 10.45 a.m., reports bdnews24.

The police detained three persons after dispersing the agitating students using tear gas shells.

In order to prevent the students from getting out and staging a protest, the police kept hurling tear gas shells on the road in front of the university.

“At least three to four tear gas canisters fell on our campus,” a student told the Dhaka Tribune over phone. “The situation is chaotic.”

The protests began after two youths were run over and killed while several others were injured by a bus on July 29.

According to the National Committee for the Protection of Ships, Highways and Railroads, 4,289 people died in 2017 including 539 children, in 3,472 traffic accidents in Bangladesh, while 9,112 others were injured.

–IANS

ksk/bg