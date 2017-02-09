Student sets himself ablaze outside Allahabad University

Lucknow, Feb 10 (IANS) A second-year Law student sustained serious burn injuries on Thursday when he set himself on fire outside the Allahabad University campus, police said.

The incident is believed to be linked to the ongoing students’ agitation there.

The student, Zaabir Raza, sustained 30 per cent burn injuries and was rushed to Delhi in an ambulance late in the night.

Following the incident, tension griped the university campus and angry students held hostage some of the university officials. Police had to resort to a minor cane charge to disperse the unruly mob of students.

The students have been agitating against the university management for some days. President of Allahabad University Students Union Rohit Mishra has termed the incident as “sad” and the cane charge by police as “very unfortunate”.

–IANS

md/nir