Students, activists protest again at Delhi PHQ over CAA

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) A group of students and activists, including some carrying musical instruments, again gathered outside Delhi Police headquarters on Saturday to protest over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to the Delhi Police, over 150-200 students and activists gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters located at ITO area in central Delhi around 10 p.m. They also put on a performance on mobocracy.

They also raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government and also played the musical instruments they brought with them.

The protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters comes a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at the Ramlila Maidan here.

On Friday night also, a group of activists gathered outside the police headquarters over the CAA and the NRC. Protests are continuing in the national capital for the past one week against the CAA and incidents of violence were reported from the Jamia Millia Islamia last Sunday, in Seelampur-Jafrabad area of east Delhi this week and in Delhi Gate area on Friday evening.

