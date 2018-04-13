Students clash with security forces in J&K

Srinagar, April 17 (IANS) Students seeking justice for the Kathua rape and murder victim, clashed with the security forces on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town, police said.

Students of the Government Degree College Sopore staged a protest march earlier in the day.

The security forces intervened using tear smoke shells to disperse the agitating students.

The authorities had decided to open the college from Tuesday after it remained closed for several days as a precautionary measure.

–IANS

sq/ksk/vm