Students, Congress protest outside CBSE headquarters

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Students and Congress activists on Friday protested outside the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) headquarters here over the leakage of Class 10 and Class 12 question papers.

Some of the protesters tried climbing over the police barricades outside the office in Preet Vihar but were rebuffed.

The affected students and their parents say the leakage of maths and economics question papers for Class 10 and 12 respectively has hit them badly. Many who had been looking forward to holidays would now have to cancel their plans until the tests are held again.

