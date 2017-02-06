Students demand Odisha MLA’s son’s arrest in hit-and-run case

Bhubaneswar, Feb 6 (IANS) Students of Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) on Monday demanded action against BJD legislator Debashish Samantray’s son for allegedly causing the death of a girl student in a car accident.

The students, who blocked the road here, claimed that the legislator’s son was driving the Tata Safari SUV Saturday night when the accident ocurred.

Suchismita Biswal, who was pursuing her Master of Computer Application (MCA) under the Centre for Post-Graduate Studies (CPGS) in the university, died after she was hit by the SUV on Siripur-Fire Station road on Saturday night.

“The vehicle belongs to the owner of Siddarth Construction, who happens to be Barabati-Cuttack MLA Debashish Samantaray’s brother. The legislator’s son was driving the vehicle on that fateful night,” alleged Himandri Mahapatra, one of the agitating students.

The police said they have seized the vehicle and are investigating the matter. CCTV footage is also being examined.

“Action would be taken against the accused as per the law,” said Police Commissioner Y.B. Khurania.

The police on Monday conducted searches at Siddarth Construction office and examined the documents of the vehicle.

A notice was also served to the firm to furnish details of the concerned vehicle by Tuesday, said the police.

–IANS

cd/gsh/vt