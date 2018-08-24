Students in Bengal allege attack by TMCP

Kolkata, Aug 28 (IANS) Students of Jadavpur Presidency University and some other educational institutes on Monday alleged they were attacked by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) supporters outside a city-based college when they were campaigning for an upcoming joint convention on the educational policies passed by the Centre and purported corruption in college admissions in West Bengal.

A police official said they had received a complaint about some students being beaten and injured and said they were looking into the matter.

“We will talk about the Centre’s policies, TMCP’s mafia control during college admissions, etc in a joint convention on August 31. While distributing the leaflets outside Surendranath College, some people stopped us and started beating us. I was attacked with a brick,” one of the students said.

Another student said that he could not say if the attackers were students “but the way they were making their points, they were clearly the supporters of the ruling party”.

The students alleged they were stopped from distributing the leaflets ahead of the foundation day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, scheduled on August 28.

“We were told we will have to bear the brunt for protesting against the TMC,” another student said.

