Students march for spreading awareness on menstrual hygiene

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Over 8,000 students from 65 schools in the national capital on Tuesday marched at Connaught Place to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene.

On Menstrual Hygiene Day Period Fest ’19, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia flagged off the Pad ‘Yatra’ at Central Park in Connaught Place and asked school students to spread awareness about menstruation.

“I urge each one of you to become brand ambassadors of this message to eradicate shame and silence around periods. You are here to bring about change in the nation!”

The Yatra was organised by a Delhi-based NGO called Sachhi Saheli, which is working to eliminate shame and taboo related to menstruation.

The Fest was divided into various zones that aimed at providing all-round knowledge about period management, women’s health, sexual and reproductive health. The ‘Yatra’ was part of the fest.

