Students of IIT Kharagpur’s management school secure 100% placements

Kolkata, May 8 (IANS) The 2018 batch of students at IIT Kharagpur’s Vinod Gupta School of Management (VGSoM) secured 100 per cent placement with an average compensation of Rs 16.29 lakhs per annum, a statement said on Tuesday.

The 111-strong batch boasted off 126 offers including 23 Pre-Placement Offers(PPOs).

“The average compensation for the batch of 2018 stood at Rs 16.29 lakh per annum and the median stood at Rs 14.76 lakh per annum,” the statement said.

As many as 68 companies visited the campus in the current placement season,

Some of the top recruiters are ITC, Titan, Amazon, JP Morgan, P Morgan Chase, CRISIL, HSBC, Accenture Digital, PwC, Trafigura, amongst others, it said.

A number of companies were first-time visitors to the campus. They included Nomura, Trident Group, Azure Power, Novartis, [24]7, Johnson & Johnson, Schlumberger and General Mills.

The Summer Placement for the batch of 2019 is also closed with a total of 141 offers from 66 companies for the batch of 123 students, said the statement.

Google, Accenture Digital, Amazon, Spencer’s Retail, JusPay, CRISIL, PwC, Wipro were the top hiring companies. Also, the likes of Puma, Dalmia Bharat, Capillary Technologies, VLCC, Valmont, Halma Group, visited the campus for the first time.

“The average stipend and median registered for Summer Internship 2018 was Rs 99,500 and Rs 89,300 respectively. There has been an increase of 15.12 per cent and 31.32 per cent Ain the average and median stipend respectively. The highest international stipend offered was Rs 6,30,000 and highest domestic stipend offered was Rs 2,96,300,” the release said.

During the Summer Placement 2018, the companies offered the profiles of Sales and Marketing, Operations, Consulting, Retail, Analytics, Finance, and General Management.

–IANS

