Students shifting from private to government schools: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said students are shifting from private to government schools for the first time in history after his party came to power and transformed the system.

“There is a reverse swing now. It is for the first time in the history that students are shifting from private schools to government schools.

“Recently, a government school was opened in Rohini and 900 students took admission in it. Of these, 750 were from private schools,” he said while addressing a gathering in Rithala here.

“Earlier, the condition of schools was such that even the poor did not want to send their kids to these schools. Even if they didn’t have money for food, they wanted to send their kids to private schools,” he added.

Kejriwal, also the Chairman of Delhi Jal Board, was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the work of laying down a sewer line in Budh Vihar group of colonies in Rithala.

The estimated cost to be incurred on the project is Rs 79.69 crore and will be completed in 42 months, it said.

