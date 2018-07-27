Stumper Saha undergoes shoulder surgery

Manchester, Aug 1 (IANS) The BCCI wished Wriddhiman Saha a speedy recovery after the Test specialist stumper underwent a surgery in his shoulder in Manchester on Wednesday.

The BCCI posted a photo on social media saying: “Here’s wishing @Wriddhipops a speedy recovery. He underwent a laberal repair surgery in Manchester on Wednesday under the supervision of BCCI medical team.”

According to an earlier BCCI statement, the 33-year-old Saha sustained a posterosuperior labral tear that needed a surgery.

The Bengal keeper had returned early from the South Africa tour at the start of the year to nurse his hamstring.

Saha then missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan due to a thumb injury he picked up while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 25.

Saha has since been replaced by Dinesh Karthik in the ongoing England tour, where India are currently playing the hosts in a five-Test rubber.

–IANS

