Cricket

Stumper Saha undergoes shoulder surgery

Views: 1

Manchester, Aug 1 (IANS) The BCCI wished Wriddhiman Saha a speedy recovery after the Test specialist stumper underwent a surgery in his shoulder in Manchester on Wednesday.

The BCCI posted a photo on social media saying: “Here’s wishing @Wriddhipops a speedy recovery. He underwent a laberal repair surgery in Manchester on Wednesday under the supervision of BCCI medical team.”

According to an earlier BCCI statement, the 33-year-old Saha sustained a posterosuperior labral tear that needed a surgery.

The Bengal keeper had returned early from the South Africa tour at the start of the year to nurse his hamstring.

Saha then missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan due to a thumb injury he picked up while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 25.

ALSO READ:   Germany crash out of FIFA World Cup

Saha has since been replaced by Dinesh Karthik in the ongoing England tour, where India are currently playing the hosts in a five-Test rubber.

–IANS

tri/nir

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *