Stuttgart extend coach Korkut’s contract to 2020

Berlin, June 11 (IANS) German top-division football club VfB Stuttgart and head coach Tayfun Korkut have agreed on a contract extension until June 2020 ahead of schedule.

Korkut and his assistants Ilija Aracic and Steven Cherundolo also penned a contract extension, the Bundesliga club confirmed, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We have a top coaching staff with Tayfun Korkut and we are happy to extend the contracts with him and his assistants until 2020. Certainly, the sporting success in recent months was exceptional but equally important to us is the professionalism, harmony and obsession they work with,” Stuttgart’s sporting director Michael Reschke said in a statement.

The 44-year-old head coach joined Stuttgart on January 30 and led the club to the seventh place in the Bundesliga standings this season. Korkut collected nine wins, four draws and one defeat in overall 14 encounters.

