Style is an extension of one’s personality: Dhoni

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni says his personal style has evolved over the years, but his love for minimalism has prevailed.

He has been roped in as a brand ambassador of India’s menswear brand Indian Terrain.

“I believe style is an expression and extension of one’s personality and mood,” Dhoni said in a statement.

“My personal style has evolved over the years but my love and preference for minimalism has prevailed. I prefer the casual classics and to me, comfort is of utmost importance.”

He said the brand he is representing mirrors his style.

“I am glad that my fans can get access to my style of clothing through its collection,” he added.

