Suarez demands Dembele show more commitment to Barcelona

Paris, Nov 20 (IANS) Barcelona Uruguayan international forward Luis Suarez urged his French teammate, forward Ousmane Dembele, to show more commitment to the club he joined over a year ago.

Dembele missed recent training sessions amid reports that Barcelona gave the Frenchman, who joined the Spanish superclub during the 2017 summer transfer window, one more chance to prove his worth, reports Efe news.

“I do not think he has not adapted to Barcelona because his relationship with the teammates is great,” Suarez said during a press conference on the eve of the La Celeste friendly against France.

The former Liverpool player, however, said that being a soccer player is “a privilege for each player,” so they should “focus a little more and be more responsible in some aspects”.

He said that his teammates should be “role models” for the 21-year-old player who was part of the French national team squad that hoisted the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“Dembele should be confident in himself as he has what it takes to be a Barcelona player,” Suarez added.

Suarez denied that his national team would seek revenge when it takes on France, who eliminated the South American team from the World Cup with a 2-0 quarterfinal defeat.

