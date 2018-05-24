Suarez Navarro sails through French Open 1st round

Paris, May 28 (IANS) Spanish tennis player Carla Suarez Navarro, world No. 23, on Monday sailed through the first round of the French Open with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Croatia’s Ana Konjuh in just 42 minutes.

Suarez, 29, prevailed over the world No. 104 for the second time in two career encounters, winning 86 percent of her first serves, compared to Konjuh’s 32 percent, reports Efe.

Up next, Suarez is set to take on either Mandy Minella of Luxembourg or Maria Sakkari of Greece.

–IANS

kk/bg