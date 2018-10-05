Suarez to miss Uruguay friendlies against S.Korea, Japan

Montevideo, Oct 6 (IANS) Uruguay striker Luis Suarez will miss his country’s next friendly matches against South Korea and Japan on October 12 and 16 respectively, as he is expecting the birth of his third child, the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) has said.

The AUF said on Friday that if Suarez’s wife Sofia Balbi gives birth before the games, “the player will be available”, Xinhua news agency reported.

National coach Oscar Tabarez will allow Suarez, 31, to avoid selection after a decision was made “based on the same criteria applied to earlier cases with other footballers,” said the AUF.

Tabarez will also be without injured defender Jose Gimenez and midfielder Carlos Sanchez, who is set to undergo surgery.

However, fellow Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, who has so far racked up five goals in five games for Paris Saint-Germain this season in the French league, will be available for both matches.

Captain Diego Godin and goalkeeper Fernando Muslera are also available, while left-sided defender Marcelo Saracchi is selected for the first time.

