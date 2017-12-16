Subash Singh on target as Neroca beat Lajong 1-0 in I-League

Shillong, Dec 23 (IANS) Subash Singh scored the winner as Neroca FC got the better of Shillong Lajong 1-0 in an I-League match here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

Subash netted in the 83rd minute to help Neroca continue a good run in their maiden appearance in the top division.

The hosts started the game defensively as Neroca were gung-ho right from kick-off.

Shillong had their first real chance at the 16th-minute when Lawrence’s long ball found Kynsai, but he lacked control and the Neroca keeper collected the ball after a fumble.

Lajong then had two back-to-back chances but did not pose any real threat at the opposition’s goal.

In the 27th-minute, Yemen international Aiman found himself clear on goal after an inch-perfect ball from Samuela but his shot went wide of the post. It was then goalkeeper Phurba’s turn to shine as he was brought into action to tip off Neroca defender Kallon’s header from a corner.

The first half ended goalless, and Shillong started the second half on a more dominating note. Samuela soon found himself with the ball inside the box after an error by the Neroca defence, but his shot went well above the post.

Aiman was finding the ball a lot in the opposition half and after a blistering run down the right flank the forward managed to find Samuela just in front of goal, but he failed to connect the ball well enough.

Goalkeeper Phurba was also finding himself in the midst of the action as he had to pull off a brilliant save to keep striker Chidi off the goal.

Lajong then went on an attacking spree and managed two clear back-to-back chances at the goal, thanks to Aiman who saw both of his efforts hit the post.

The Neroca defence was really tested as Samuela, Redeem and Aiman were creating chances after chances but did not manage to find the back of the net.

It was rather Neroca FC who managed to break the deadlock and score the opening goal of the match.

In the 83rd minute, Neroca caught the host on the break and Pritam Singh’s cross found an unmarked Subash Singh in the box. He didn’t make any mistake in nodding home to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Lajong then found themselves hard pressed to find the equaliser as the visiting team stood strong and defended well to keep the attacks away and protect the single goal lead.

The referee added on six extra minutes, but the Reds didn’t manage to score a goal and ended up with their first home defeat of the season.

