Subhas Bhowmik resigns as East Bengal TD

Kolkata, Sep 26 (IANS) East Bengal technical director Subhas Bhwmik has resigned, the city soccer giants announced on Tuesday.

“East Bengal Club would like to officially communicate that Subhas Bhowmik has officially resigned from the services of the Club,” it said in a statement.

East Bengal had appointed Bhowmik as its Technical Director for the football season 2018-19.

“However, a few weeks ago the AIFF made it clear that the Technical Directors also needed to hold the licence to continue in their present positions. Under this scenario, the Club had no option but to avail the services of licensed coaches for the ensuing I-League.

“Keeping in mind the long standing association and value brought by Bhowmik, the Club had approached him to take on the role of a Technical Advisor to the Club, which he refused to take up on a professional basis but has assured the Club that he will advise whenever the need arises,” the statement said.

It quoted Bhowmik as saying: “It has been a wonderful and inspiring journey at East Bengal Club and even though I am leaving, I only wish the club success in all endeavours ahead.”

