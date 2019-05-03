Subroto Cup partners with Ajna Holdings

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Subroto Cup on Tuesday announced a landmark partnership with Ajna Holdings to make the competition technology and data driven. As the edition enters its 60th edition, this partnership is aimed at growing Asias largest grassroots tournament as per leading global competitions.

Ajna will provide end to end competition management through its dedicated web portal & App which will track player development, manage fixtures, provide match insights and drive registrations. This is a first of its kind initiative in India and will also hold the distinction of the largest youth tournament to go completely digital globally.

Ajna will use sports management, artificial intelligence and data science in line with leading clubs and youth competitions, specially tailored for Subroto Cup. The Cup has already seen the rise of the likes of Shyam Thapa, Baichung Bhutia, Harjinder Singh, Gurpreet Sandhu, Anas Edathodika, Sunil Chhetri, Robin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan and current youngsters such as Anwar Ali, Rahul KP, Komal Thatal, Lalengmawia, Ninthoinganba etc. Almost every player in the National team has played in and been scouted through this competition.

–IANS

kk/bg