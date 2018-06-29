Business/Economy

Subscribers doubled 215 mn in 22 months, JioPhone users stand at 25 mn: Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Reliance Jio has doubled its subscriber base to 215 million in 22 months, Reliance Industries’ (RIL) Chairman &amp; Managing Director Mukesh D. Ambani said here on Thurday.

“We have more than 25 million JioPhone users in india,” Ambani told shareholders at the 41st Annual General Meeting of RIL.

He also announced that the company is launching JioGigaFiber, Jio’s fixed line broadband.

