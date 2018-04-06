Successful Producer Ekta Kapoor down to marriage

Bollywood’s bankroller Ekta Kapoor, who has produced content for television, films and now has a presence on the digital medium too, received the FLO (FICCI Ladies Organization) Icon Award for Media Entrepreneurship. As per report President Ram Nath Kovind was the guest of honor where Kapoor was among 10 women achievers lauded at the 34th annual FICCI Women’s Group FLO Awards.

Meanwhile during an interactive session at the event, Kapoor said she failed to understand why she has to be married to settle down and why the two things linked at all. Many started to question her about her marriage.

Moreover she said her journey has been quite a paradox and makes movies which explore sexuality and TV shows which have very conservative families. She thinks both are two sides of the same coin and deals with everything with a pinch of salt.

Furthermore Ekta started doing family shows when she was 24 and films like ‘Lipstick under My Burkha’ at 42. Moreover at a younger age, she has done more conservative stuff but as aged, she can call non-conformist work. Stay tuned for more details.